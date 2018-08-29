Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,498 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.56% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $9,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,846,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 18,242 shares during the period. Aristotle Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,231,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,071,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANF. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.01.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacia J.P. Andersen sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $771,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,815.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ANF stock opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $730.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.68 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply