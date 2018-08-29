Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,498 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.56% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $9,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,846,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 18,242 shares during the period. Aristotle Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,231,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,071,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANF. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.01.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacia J.P. Andersen sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $771,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,815.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ANF stock opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $730.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.68 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

