ABM Industries, Inc. (ABM) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.69% of ABM Industries worth $13,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABM. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. ABM Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.17 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABM shares. ValuEngine cut ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Scott J. Giacobbe sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $103,267.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Emerging Industries Group, Technical Solutions, and GCA Services. It offers janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, passenger assistance, catering, air cabin maintenance, transportation, and specialized mechanical and electrical services.

