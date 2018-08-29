ACCO Brands (ACCO) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.13

Press coverage about ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ACCO Brands earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.6725989233146 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BWS Financial set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ACCO Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of ACCO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,942. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 20.17%.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Joseph S. Pekala sold 20,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $276,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

