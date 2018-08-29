ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

ACCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BWS Financial set a $18.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

In related news, SVP Joseph S. Pekala sold 20,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $276,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.