Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) Major Shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll Acquires 1,500,000 Shares

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.08 per share, for a total transaction of $45,120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 745,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,426,324.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

WMS stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 307,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.89. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $32.75.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $387.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.67 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 47.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,099,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 723,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,989,000 after purchasing an additional 49,634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,009,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,823,000 after purchasing an additional 184,617 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 467,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 111,452 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

