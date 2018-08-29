Adzcoin Price Tops $0.0123 on Major Exchanges (ADZ)

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Adzcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Livecoin. During the last week, Adzcoin has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. Adzcoin has a total market capitalization of $544,108.00 and approximately $1,273.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aston (ATX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00016736 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin Coin Profile

ADZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 44,105,265 coins. The official message board for Adzcoin is forum.adzbuzz.com. Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adzcoin’s official website is adzcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block reward halving every 12 monthsDifficulty re-targeting using the multipool-resistant DigiShield “

Adzcoin Coin Trading

Adzcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adzcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adzcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

