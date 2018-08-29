Aecom (ACM) Receives $34.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Aecom from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Aecom in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

ACM stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.93. The company had a trading volume of 549,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,518. Aecom has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Aecom had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $657,783.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carla J. Christofferson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $747,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aecom by 12.6% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Aecom by 204.2% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 32,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 22,036 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aecom during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,901,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aecom by 154.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Aecom by 202.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 206,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 137,991 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

