Aecom (ACM) Stake Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,150,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,912 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Aecom were worth $71,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aecom by 1.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,629,000 after buying an additional 37,560 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Aecom by 57.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aecom by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aecom by 53.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 369,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,157,000 after buying an additional 128,999 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom during the first quarter worth $3,634,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $56,627.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,270.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carla J. Christofferson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $747,410. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACM. ValuEngine cut shares of Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Aecom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aecom in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aecom from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.67. Aecom has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Aecom had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

