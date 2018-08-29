AEGON (AEG) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about AEGON (NYSE:AEG) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AEGON earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.074343375964 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

AEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of AEGON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AEGON in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AEGON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AEGON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.68.

AEG opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.30. AEGON has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides life insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It offers life and protection products, such as traditional and universal life insurance products, as well as employer, endowment, term, and whole life insurance products; and supplemental health, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, critical illness, cancer treatment, credit/disability, income protection, travel, and long-term care insurance products.

