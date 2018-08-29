Affimed (AFMD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AFMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affimed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Affimed from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affimed from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.80 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Affimed currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.75.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Affimed has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market cap of $99.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Affimed by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 49,610 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Affimed by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 51,573 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Affimed by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 71,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

