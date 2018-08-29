AFLAC (AFL) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.20

Media headlines about AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AFLAC earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2629688656601 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Sandler O’Neill set a $50.00 price objective on AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on AFLAC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.23.

Shares of AFLAC stock opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. AFLAC has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that AFLAC will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

In other AFLAC news, insider Eric M. Kirsch sold 66,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,877,819.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,578,154.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

