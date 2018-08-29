AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Stake Increased by Investec Asset Management LTD

Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,637,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,530 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $156,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 19,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,957 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 114,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 46,841 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 37,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 18,963 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 16,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $50.00 target price on shares of AFLAC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.23.

In other AFLAC news, insider Eric M. Kirsch sold 66,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $2,877,819.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,578,154.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $47.15.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 12.53%. AFLAC’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. equities research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

