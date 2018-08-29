AGF Investments America Inc. Acquires 49,323 Shares of MINDBODY Inc (MB)

AGF Investments America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ:MB) by 292.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,323 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in MINDBODY were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of MINDBODY in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,087,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MINDBODY by 3,560.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 594,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 578,251 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MINDBODY in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,068,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of MINDBODY by 570.5% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 317,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 269,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of MINDBODY by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 6,410,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,372,000 after purchasing an additional 190,189 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MB opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.40 and a beta of -0.16. MINDBODY Inc has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $45.50.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.48 million. MINDBODY had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. research analysts forecast that MINDBODY Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MB shares. TheStreet raised shares of MINDBODY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of MINDBODY from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of MINDBODY from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MINDBODY from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MINDBODY from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.77.

In related news, President Michael Joseph Mansbach sold 3,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $130,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $691,111.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,716 shares of company stock worth $3,524,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

