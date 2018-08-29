AGF Investments America Inc. Purchases 1,117 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)

AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for 1.4% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. AGF Investments America Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,293,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,283,000 after acquiring an additional 380,456 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,160,000 after acquiring an additional 137,202 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 370,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 363,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,933,000 after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of MCHI opened at $62.09 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $76.72.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.