Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Cowen upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

NYSE:A traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $67.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,348. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 6,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $460,079.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 787,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,711,000 after acquiring an additional 59,959 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $15,596,000. Harvey Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,742,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 27,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

