AidCoin (AID) 1-Day Volume Tops $67,781.00

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 29th. One AidCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00001070 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Upbit and BitForex. During the last week, AidCoin has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and $67,781.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014226 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000366 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00287324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00157133 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00036534 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011341 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000644 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,871,086 tokens. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co.

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Bancor Network, BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

