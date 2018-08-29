AirBoss of America (BOS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.86

AirBoss of America Corp (TSE:BOS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$11.86 and last traded at C$11.99, with a volume of 8500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.19.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOS. CIBC raised their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

In related news, insider James Gordon Flatt purchased 148,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,820,350.00.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through: Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

