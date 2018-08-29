Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Stake Lessened by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,342 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $15,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKAM. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,743 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $74.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.71 and a 1 year high of $83.08.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 7,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $581,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Wheaton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $400,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,081.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,190 shares of company stock worth $12,118,375 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

