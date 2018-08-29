Alaris Royalty Corp. (AD) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Alaris Royalty stock traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$19.02. 154,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,799. Alaris Royalty has a 52-week low of C$15.30 and a 52-week high of C$22.87.

In other Alaris Royalty news, Director Jack Chuck Lee purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.74 per share, with a total value of C$50,368.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AD. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Alaris Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Saturday, July 14th.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

