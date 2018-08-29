Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (ALDX) Short Interest Down 35.8% in August

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,739 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the July 31st total of 657,168 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,534 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 37,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ALDX. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aldeyra Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Shares of ALDX stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.45. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

