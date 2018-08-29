Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Stake Increased by Tiverton Asset Management LLC

Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.94.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.02. 110,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,050,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.49. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $164.25 and a 1 year high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

