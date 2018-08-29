Alleghany Co. (Y) Position Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 814,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,350,000 after acquiring an additional 24,146 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 671,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 339,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Y stock opened at $637.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $521.07 and a one year high of $646.55.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.41 by $1.37. Alleghany had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on Y. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit reinsurance products.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.