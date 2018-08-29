Alleghany (Y) and ProAssurance (PRA) Head to Head Analysis

Alleghany (NYSE: PRA) and ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Alleghany alerts:

This table compares Alleghany and ProAssurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alleghany 4.48% 3.51% 1.16% ProAssurance 9.67% 6.14% 2.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alleghany and ProAssurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alleghany 0 0 1 0 3.00 ProAssurance 0 6 0 0 2.00

Alleghany presently has a consensus price target of $650.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.95%. ProAssurance has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.63%. Given ProAssurance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ProAssurance is more favorable than Alleghany.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.3% of Alleghany shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of ProAssurance shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Alleghany shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of ProAssurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Alleghany has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProAssurance has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alleghany and ProAssurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alleghany $6.42 billion 1.48 $90.13 million $2.04 312.53 ProAssurance $866.15 million 2.99 $107.26 million $2.02 23.89

ProAssurance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alleghany. ProAssurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alleghany, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ProAssurance pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Alleghany does not pay a dividend. ProAssurance pays out 61.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit reinsurance products. This segment distributes its products and services through brokers, as well as directly to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Insurance segment underwrites specialty insurance coverages in the property, as well as umbrella/excess, general, management, and professional liability lines; and surety products comprising commercial and contract surety bonds, as well as workers' compensation insurance products. This segment distributes its products through independent wholesale insurance brokers, and retail and general insurance agents. The company also explores for and produces oil and gas; manufactures custom trailers and truck bodies for the moving and storage industry, and other markets; provides technical engineering services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; and owns and manages improved and unimproved commercial land, and residential lots. In addition, it operates as a toy, and entertainment and musical instrument company; manufacturer/remanufacturer of specialty machine tools, as well as supplier of replacement parts, accessories, and services for various cutting technologies; structural steel fabricator and erector; and provider of products and services for the funeral and cemetery industries, and precast concrete markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned approximately 226 acres of property. Alleghany Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations. The company markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. ProAssurance Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.