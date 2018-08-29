Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.06

News articles about Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Allegiant Travel earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 45.757099184674 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $136.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $111.54 and a 12 month high of $181.45. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.15.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.44. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $436.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.36.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $51,303.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

