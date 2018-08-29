Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Receives $32.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

ALLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,537,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,136,000 after buying an additional 2,148,484 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Ally Financial by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,130,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,002,000 after buying an additional 1,597,600 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 9,989.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,333,000 after buying an additional 1,470,794 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Ally Financial by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,531,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,635,000 after buying an additional 1,234,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,286,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $27.06. 2,178,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,428. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $31.29.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

