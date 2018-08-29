Altona Energy (ANR) Given “Corporate” Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Altona Energy (LON:ANR) in a report released on Tuesday morning.

ANR stock opened at GBX 0.33 ($0.00) on Tuesday. Altona Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

Get Altona Energy alerts:

About Altona Energy

Altona Energy Plc evaluates, and develops coal deposits in Australia. Its principal property is the Arckaringa project with three exploration licenses, including Westfield, Wintinna, and Murloocoppie deposits covering an area of 2,500 square kilometers located in the northern portion of the Permian Arckaringa basin in South Australia.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Altona Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altona Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.