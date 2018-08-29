Amedisys Inc (AMED) Short Interest Up 34.8% in August

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 951,027 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the July 31st total of 705,661 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 531,065 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amedisys to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amedisys from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.09.

In other Amedisys news, Director Jake L. Netterville sold 4,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $329,482.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,246,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Pearce sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total value of $37,483.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,502.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,457,201 shares of company stock worth $181,841,460. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $1,208,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $929,000. DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $6,892,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

AMED stock opened at $122.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $126.30.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $411.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.62 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 4.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

