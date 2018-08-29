America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX) Position Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 619,599 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $18,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,864,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $321,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,269 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 1st quarter valued at $37,166,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,363,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,168,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1,406.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 544,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after buying an additional 508,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,141,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,674,000 after buying an additional 344,618 shares in the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AMX. Bank of America upped their price objective on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.68, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.57.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $13.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.72%. equities analysts forecast that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Mexico and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.