American Axle & Manufact. (AXL) Bond Prices Rise 0.8%

An issue of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) debt rose 0.8% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield debt issue has a 6.25% coupon and is set to mature on April 1, 2025. The debt is now trading at $99.75 and was trading at $99.00 last week. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a report on Friday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufact. had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other American Axle & Manufact. news, insider Norman Willemse sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $151,902.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,178.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,886,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,349,000 after buying an additional 83,784 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. during the second quarter worth approximately $622,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 14.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,882,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,851,000 after buying an additional 367,819 shares in the last quarter. Jafra Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. during the second quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 6.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

