American Century Companies Inc. Has $25.54 Million Stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,180,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,249,344 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $25,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,960,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,724,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after buying an additional 3,102,012 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 29,595,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,664,000 after buying an additional 1,949,213 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,419,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,296,000 after buying an additional 1,349,628 shares during the period. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,413,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,811,000 after buying an additional 1,253,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

NYSE SRC opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $8.84.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties providing superior risk adjusted returns and steady dividend growth for our stockholders.

