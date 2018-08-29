American Century Companies Inc. Has $27.62 Million Stake in PPL Corp (PPL)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 967,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,680 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.14% of PPL worth $27,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Your Vision LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 75.3% during the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 131.1% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 267.5% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $39.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. equities analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

