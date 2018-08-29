American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Position in Mastercard Inc (MA)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,563,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29,965 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.1% of American Century Companies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,093,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.7% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 56,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,526,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $792,811,000 after purchasing an additional 33,695 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 114,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Mastercard from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Mastercard to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.70.

In other Mastercard news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $13,987,835.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,826,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $212.63 on Wednesday. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $214.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $217.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 103.82% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

