American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$0.45-0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.49.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.33.

In other news, Chairman Jay L. Schottenstein sold 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $47,053,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,072,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,880,269.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,297,348 shares of company stock worth $80,736,891 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

