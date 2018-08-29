American Express (AXP) Stake Decreased by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,851 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in American Express by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,996,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,119,076,000 after purchasing an additional 992,800 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,009 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 26,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $107.28 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12-month low of $84.02 and a 12-month high of $107.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $91.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. American Express had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. analysts expect that American Express will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $3.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $113.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.83.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $1,246,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,145,267.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 9,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $897,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,638,826.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,305. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

