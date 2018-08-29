American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Position Increased by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,514,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,539 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $100,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. US Bancorp DE raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $264.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.89 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

In other news, Director Stephanie G. Heim sold 25,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $577,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,148. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $3,450,000. Insiders own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Mizuho set a $25.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

