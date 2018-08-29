American Money Management LLC Purchases Shares of 72,724 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (FOXA)

American Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 72,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,000. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A comprises approximately 2.2% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. BP PLC boosted its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,171,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,294,000 after acquiring an additional 108,597 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 134,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A stock opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The company has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

FOXA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

