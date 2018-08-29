American National Insurance (ANAT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of ANAT stock opened at $129.92 on Wednesday. American National Insurance has a 12 month low of $110.43 and a 12 month high of $134.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.12.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. American National Insurance had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $952.07 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAT. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Insurance during the second quarter worth about $16,756,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of American National Insurance by 1,002.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,278,000 after acquiring an additional 126,561 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of American National Insurance by 37.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 340,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,677,000 after acquiring an additional 92,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American National Insurance by 23.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 429,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,338,000 after acquiring an additional 81,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American National Insurance by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,264,000 after acquiring an additional 52,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About American National Insurance

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

