American Woodmark Sees Unusually High Options Volume (AMWD)

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 730 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 974% compared to the typical volume of 68 call options.

In related news, SVP Roger Perry Campbell sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $150,294.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol B. Moerdyk sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.59, for a total transaction of $100,884.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,165.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,914 shares of company stock valued at $810,194. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,487,000 after acquiring an additional 150,285 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 379.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 141,625 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,879,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 362,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,182,000 after acquiring an additional 116,185 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 316,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after acquiring an additional 82,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

AMWD opened at $85.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.82. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $148.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $429.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.13 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.05%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

