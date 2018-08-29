Amgen (AMGN) Given a $224.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Oppenheimer set a $224.00 price objective on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Cann reissued a buy rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $198.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Amgen has a 1 year low of $163.31 and a 1 year high of $201.23. The firm has a market cap of $127.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.71, for a total value of $298,457.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $86,723,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Amgen by 10.3% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 8,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $3,520,000. ACG Wealth grew its position in Amgen by 8.2% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 8,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

