Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Stake Increased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,157,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $767,460,000 after purchasing an additional 128,865 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,207,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72,205 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,604,000 after purchasing an additional 86,378 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,127,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $362,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,105,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,633,000 after purchasing an additional 125,049 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN stock opened at $198.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.31 and a 1 year high of $201.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Cann restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Oppenheimer set a $224.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.76.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.71, for a total value of $298,457.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

