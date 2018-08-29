Amy E. Weaver Sells 380 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 380 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $57,581.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,385.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:CRM opened at $152.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.11. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $92.11 and a one year high of $154.88.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $8,638,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 7,692.8% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 931,003 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 919,056 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 23.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,842 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 497,589 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $67,871,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 18,052 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

