Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on September 12th

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Analog Devices has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Analog Devices has a payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.89. 45,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,249. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $78.54 and a 52 week high of $103.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

In other news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $1,679,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.89, for a total transaction of $968,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,455 shares of company stock valued at $8,489,455. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

