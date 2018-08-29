Analysts Anticipate Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Party City Holdco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Party City Holdco posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Party City Holdco will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Party City Holdco.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.95 million. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRTY. ValuEngine raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

In related news, major shareholder H. Lee Equity Fund Vi Thomas sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $155,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald C. Rittenberg sold 196,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,143,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the second quarter worth $27,562,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the second quarter worth $23,487,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the first quarter worth $20,593,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 56.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,484,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 368.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,060,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,543,000 after purchasing an additional 833,855 shares during the last quarter.

PRTY opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories and novelties, stationery, and decorations.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Party City Holdco (PRTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.