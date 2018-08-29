Analysts Anticipate ResMed Inc. (RMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.89. ResMed reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $623.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.78 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 13.49%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on RMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ResMed in a report on Sunday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

NYSE:RMD traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.38. 605,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ResMed has a 52 week low of $74.87 and a 52 week high of $112.66. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.93%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total transaction of $298,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,821,036.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $218,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,093,498.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,420 shares of company stock worth $1,423,318. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 202,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,220,000 after purchasing an additional 87,893 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of ResMed by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

