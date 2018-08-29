Analysts Anticipate Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) will report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.89) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04).

A number of research firms recently commented on RYTM. BidaskClub upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 642.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.62. 211,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,622. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.52.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its peptide candidates include Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat POMC and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trial for Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.