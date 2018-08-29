Analysts Anticipate UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) will announce $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.08. UMB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $250.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In other news, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $31,044.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 189,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,512.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.85 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,635 shares in the company, valued at $594,384.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,330 shares of company stock worth $179,595 and sold 19,214 shares worth $1,464,183. 10.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,064,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,047,000 after purchasing an additional 53,314 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,559,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,863,000 after buying an additional 467,006 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 26,590 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $74.81 on Friday. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $62.27 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply