Analysts Anticipate UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) will announce $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.08. UMB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $250.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In other news, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $31,044.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 189,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,512.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.85 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,635 shares in the company, valued at $594,384.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,330 shares of company stock worth $179,595 and sold 19,214 shares worth $1,464,183. 10.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,064,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,047,000 after purchasing an additional 53,314 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,559,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,863,000 after buying an additional 467,006 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 26,590 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $74.81 on Friday. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $62.27 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

