Analysts Anticipate Upland Software Inc (UPLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) will post $36.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.36 million and the highest is $36.74 million. Upland Software posted sales of $26.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year sales of $141.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.01 million to $141.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $151.78 million per share, with estimates ranging from $149.22 million to $153.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPLD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

In other news, Director David May sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $1,412,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,878.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $612,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 449,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,192,926.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,211,766 shares of company stock valued at $42,516,012. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 22.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 42.8% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 19.2% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 26.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.60 million, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

