Analysts Expect Apptio Inc (APTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apptio Inc (NASDAQ:APTI) will announce sales of $57.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apptio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.90 million to $58.00 million. Apptio posted sales of $47.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apptio will report full-year sales of $231.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $231.50 million to $232.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $269.97 million per share, with estimates ranging from $264.37 million to $280.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apptio.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Apptio had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $59.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APTI. BidaskClub raised shares of Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apptio from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apptio from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Apptio in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Shares of NASDAQ APTI traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $38.20. 22,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,254. Apptio has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.47 and a beta of -0.17.

In related news, CRO Lawrence Blasko sold 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $98,055.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sachin Gupta sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $926,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 301,252 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,551. Corporate insiders own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Apptio by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Apptio by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Apptio by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Apptio by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apptio by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

