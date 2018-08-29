Analysts Expect BEST Inc (BSTI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BEST Inc (NYSE:BSTI) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BEST’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BEST will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BEST.

BEST (NYSE:BSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion.

BSTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Macquarie downgraded shares of BEST from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BEST from $13.50 to $14.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of BEST from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BEST in the first quarter worth $103,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BEST in the first quarter worth $110,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BEST in the first quarter worth $115,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of BEST in the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BEST in the first quarter worth $207,000. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSTI opened at $7.84 on Friday. BEST has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $13.54.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

