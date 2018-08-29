Analysts Expect Daseke Inc (DSKE) to Post $0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) will post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. Daseke posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Daseke.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. Daseke had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Daseke’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Daseke from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daseke has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

DSKE traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.90. 229,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,446. Daseke has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.21 million, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 37.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The company transports heavy haul freight, defense and commercial arms, ammunition and explosives, radioactive cargo and hazardous materials, and commercial sheet glass, as well as offers 10-wheel drive-away services.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.